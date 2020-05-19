Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.05.2020
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2020 | 15:29
Vow ASA: Vow ASA enters new cruise contract

Vow ASA, through its subsidiary Scanship AS, has been awarded a 2-million-euro cruise ship supply contract with a larger European shipbuilding group. The contract is for an advanced wastewater purification system to be delivered in 2021 to a cruise ship planned for 2023 operations. The contract includes delivery for one optional cruise vessel.

"During this challenging period of Covid 19 for the cruise industry, this contract demonstrates a forward-looking industry maintaining high focus on environmentally sustainable growth. We are proud to continue our cooperation with this yard following six earlier successful deliveries to sister vessels": says Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA in a statement.


Henrik Badin - CEO
Vow ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com


About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020). The Vow group has 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

