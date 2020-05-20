Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. Quarterly Report Vienna/Austria, 20 May 2020 - Decrease in consolidated revenue by 6.5% to EUR 199.1 million

Revenue rose by 8.4% in the Medical Sector and fell by 14.0% in the Industrial Sector

EBITDA increased by 2.3% to EUR 16.9 million, EBITDA margin from 7.7% to 8.5%

EBIT significantly improved by 24.9% to EUR 9.8 million, EBIT margin from 3.7% to 4.9%

Corona effects manageable in the first quarter

Reprioritisation in the light of the corona crisis leads to delayed implementation of the strategic landmark decision to separate from the medical business

The publicly listed Semperit Group increased profitability in the first ...

