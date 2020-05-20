Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. Quarterly Report Vienna/Austria, 20 May 2020 - Decrease in consolidated revenue by 6.5% to EUR 199.1 million\nRevenue rose by 8.4% in the Medical Sector and fell by 14.0% in the Industrial Sector\nEBITDA increased by 2.3% to EUR 16.9 million, EBITDA margin from 7.7% to 8.5%\nEBIT significantly improved by 24.9% to EUR 9.8 million, EBIT margin from 3.7% to 4.9%\nCorona effects manageable in the first quarter\nReprioritisation in the light of the corona crisis leads to delayed implementation of the strategic landmark decision to separate from the medical business\nThe publicly listed Semperit Group increased profitability in the first ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
