BERLIN, May 20 (WNM/Technische Universität Berlin/Stefanie Terp) - A team of researchers has generated an elaborate flash estimate to quantify the effect of measures to rein in the corona pandemic on the emission of CO2, the most important greenhouse gas. According to the estimate, global carbon emissions in early April were probably one-sixth lower than before the pandemic. The sharpest absolute declines result from traffic and production. Scientific institutions from seven countries on three continents ...

