Carpet & Rug Shampoo Market to Witness Enhanced Applications Into Offices, Shops, Restaurants & Clinics Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carpet and rug shampoo market size is anticipated to register revenue of USD 64.4 Million by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with 3.4% CAGR over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the increase in the carpet demand across commercial spaces like offices and shops. Other clients consuming these products involve several hotels, restaurants, as well as clinics.

The segment of commercial application held the largest share of more than 50% in the overall market for carpets and rug shampoo. Developed countries such as U.S. and U.K. are the largest consumers of carpet and rugs across the globe. These products like rugs and carpets are being used to keep the floor dust-free and clean. The use of carpets prevents the chances of falling or slipping over the smooth floor surface. The automotive industry and hospitality industry are the major consumers for carpets and rugs.

As products like shampoo can directly be infused in the cleaning equipment, their demand is expected to surge in the upcoming years. Owing to the increase in the hectic life among the working population coupled with the rise in disposable income, the need for carpet and its related services is expected to have a positive impact in the upcoming years.

The manufacturers have been focusing on making attractive packaging which can be used for household floor cleaning machines. The manufacturers are constantly focusing to boost the sales of their products by implementing various strategies such as product placements in supermarkets and hypermarkets.

In 2018, the region of North America was the largest regional market. The increasing usage of the carpets for improving the aesthetic look of the houses has been on the rise since the last few years. Also, the increasing number of carpet manufacturers and cleaners is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

The carpet & rug shampoo market is competitive, due to the presence of regional players and easy entry to the market. Most of the key players operating in this market have set-up there manufacturing facility in Asia-Pacific owing to the low cost of labor and raw material.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The residential type in the end use segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.6% due to rise in the usage of carpets and rugs in the living and be rooms.

The segment of commercial end use held a share of more than 50% during the years, 2019 to 2025 due to the increasing infrastructure industry and rapid urbanization.

The region of Europe and North America can be considered as the major markets for carpet and rug shampoo. Moreover, the region of Asia pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to rising constructions of large complexes and buildings.

The market is consolidated with major players like Bio-Kleen, The Clorox Company and Rug Doctor.

Million Insights has segmented the global carpet & rug shampoo market on the basis of end use, distribution channel and region:

Carpet & Rug Shampoo End Use Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)



Commercial



Residential

Carpet & Rug Shampoo Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Online



Offline

Carpet & Rug Shampoo Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



German





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central and South America



Middle East and Africa





