Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Mr. Goldfinger schlägt wieder zu! Mega Bohrlöcher mit hochgradigen Goldfunden. Aktie vor neuem Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P0XB ISIN: FR0013482791 Ticker-Symbol: 4AW 
Frankfurt
20.05.20
08:01 Uhr
4,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NACON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NACON SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2020 | 18:17
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PRESS RELEASE: NACON STRENGTHENS ITS SPORTS CATEGORY WITH TWO NEW GAMES

Press Release



NACON STRENGTHENS ITS SPORTS CATEGORY WITH TWO NEW GAMES


Lesquin, 20 May 2020 - NACON is expanding its games catalogue and strengthening one of the long-established pillars of its portfolio with two new sports simulations: Handball 21 and Tennis World Tour 2.

After four years with no new handball game, Eko Software - one of NACON's studios - returns with a new edition of the game that sets the standard for handball simulations. Drawing on Eko's experience and input from the player community, the developers are taking representation of handball, a sport with over 1 million sports federation members worldwide, to another level. With a new, ultra-realistic AI, a redesigned animation system, official content, new game modes and new features, players will be able to experience all the emotions and sensations of handball on PC and consoles in late 2020.

After the success of Tennis World Tour and the Roland Garros edition, which sold more than 700,000 copies, this year NACON is releasing a new edition of the leading simulation of one of the world's most popular sports. With more realistic gameplay and the chance to play as the biggest tennis stars in world-famous competitions, Tennis World Tour 2 sets the benchmark for tennis games. The game will be available in September 2020 on PC and consoles.

About NACON
NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 8 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://www.nacongaming.com/

About Eko Software

Established in 1999, Eko Software is an independent game developer and publisher based in Paris - France. Eko Software is developing games on all major gaming platforms.

Attachment

  • TWT2+Handball_Announcements_EN_FINAL (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fbc7ef3f-319a-43e2-94d2-46652f0f0c50)
NACON-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.