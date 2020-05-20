International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Files 2019 10-K Detailing Launch of Kaya Brands International and Issuance of Greek Cannabis License, COVID-19 Operational Response Report and 2019 Results of OperationsHoldings, Inc.: Fort Lauderdale, FL, 05/20/2020 / 14:25, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Kaya Holdings, Inc. *FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 /* Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:KAYS), announced that it has released fiscal year 2019 results of operations by filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the SEC. KAYS 2019 10-K highlights include the following updates: *Launch of Kaya Brands International, Inc. * *General: *As the first "touch the plant" U.S. cannabis company to operate inside the strict regulatory confines of a public company and after six (6) years of operations in Oregon, perhaps the most competitive cannabis market in the United States, KAYS has formed Kaya Brands International, Inc. ("KBI"), to serve as the vehicle from which KAYS will leverage its operational experience and expand operations into select and targeted global markets. *Greek Cannabis License Issuance: *KBI's first EU Project is a joint venture cultivation-for-export cannabis project with Athens based Greekkannabis PC ("GKC"). GKC was recently issued its Cannabis Installation License by the Greek Government, permitting the commencement of construction of a planned 470,000 square foot Medical Cannabis Cultivation and Processing Facility on 15 acres of land in Thebes, Greece. The Company estimates total farm production, once completely constructed and operating at full capacity, to be at a minimum of approximately 225,000 pounds of medical cannabis annually, which is targeted for export to the European Union and other select markets. *Greenegev, Israeli Medical Cannabis Project:* KBI has been invited to participate in Greenegev, the first cannabinoid ecosystem, which is currently under development in Yerucham, Israel. KBI is currently evaluating a potential site for construction of a medical cannabis production facility which would be designed to leverage Israel's depth of cannabis research and advanced agricultural practices. Greenegev is intended to bethe equivalent of a "Silicon Valley" for medical cannabis being developed with the full support of the Israeli Government - including grants, licensing assistance and public/private initiatives. Moreover, the Israeli government has recently approved the growth and production of medical cannabis for export. Private sector partcipants in Greengev include companies such as Perrigo, a NYSE traded Irish pharmaceutical company which recently began expanding into the cannabis and CBD sectors. For more information on our Greek and Israeli projects, please access this link: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/7dxarx89uxrjvkq/AABnkR1ou6uAr4Be0ehZCPn5a?dl=0 [1] KAYS intends to maintain a majority ownership of KBI, but is also considering, in conjunction with its advisors, various strategies by which KBI can enhance its value to KAYS shareholders. Potential strategies under consideration include a dividend of a portion of KBI's common stock to KAYS shareholders or otherwise spinning off KBI as a separately trading public company. There can be no assurance given as to whether or when KAYS will deterimine to implement a specific strategy, if ever, and to successfully implement any strategy selected. "We have spent the past 24 months developing the opportunities that will we believe that will allow KAYS to take advantage of potential foreign expansion opportunities, without waiting for development of domestic regulatory cohesion, which has inhibited growth for companies in U.S. cannabis industry, despite their ceployment of significant capital resources. commented KAYS CEO Craig Frank. "Rather we have expended comparatively less capital resources to secure in-depth operational experience that we anticipate can now be leveraged in environments more welcoming to an emerging cannabis industry. Both Greece and Israel have demonstrated the willingness to becomeglobal centers of cannabis excellence and we believe that KAYS, through KBI, has the opportunity to become be a visible and leading player in the primary and lucrative cannabis markets now emerging. As we see the so-called industry leaders pulling back from their massive acquisition and "lead by size" strategies where hundreds of millions of dollars were wasted, we believe the more considered and paced strategy we have always embraced - gain knowledge, gain experience, then execute - will now prevail as the more reasoned and ultimately more successful model." *COVID-19 Operational Response* All of our Kaya Shack?"? retail cannabis stores and Kaya Farms production facilities in Oregon continue to be fully operational and the Company is working closely with local and state authorities to ensure it is following or exceeding the stated guidelines related to COVID-19. Please follow this link to see a video of how we are operating with our Covid-19 inspired safety enhancements to protect our employees and serve our Kaya Shack medical and recreational marijuana customers via in-store sales, curbside pickup and delivery from our signature Kaya Delivery Vehicles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6TpVuFzxM8 [2] *2019 Results by the Numbers. * Revenues- We had revenues of $1,014,266 for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to revenues of $1,136,599 for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of 10% due to the closing of a non-performing store as we looked to reduce expenses and consolidate operations as we transition to international operations. Operating Expenses- Total operating expenses were $2,264,883 for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $2,870,627 for the year ended December 31, 2018 as we were able to reduce our salaries and professional Fees significantly. Debt Restructuring- At December 31, 2019 we had approximately $7.2 million in convertible debt due between January 1, 2020 and 2022 which we had accumulated over the past six years to finance the development of our cannabis operations and our public company overhead. We are pleased to confirm that as of January 1, 2020 we have refinanced approximately $6.8 million of this debt so that no interest and principal payments are due until January 1, 2024 and we are in the process of negotiating with the remaining debt holders to further reduce those obligations as well so that we may concentrate on utilizing funds raised through future securities offering to pay down some accumulated professional fees and operational expenses and target the balance for expansion and building the Company as we move forward. A copy of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, complete with pictures, store information and product testing as filed with the SEC, is available online at www.sec.gov [3] or at www.otcmarkets.com [4]. _Note: To be advised of all upcoming News Releases and shareholder emails please go to _www.kayaholdings.com [5] _and add your email to our notification list._ *About Kaya Holdings, Inc. * *(*www.kayaholdings.com [6]*) * Kaya Holdings, Inc. ("*KAYS*") is a touch-the-plant vertically integrated legal cannabis company operating a number of majority-owned subsidiaries that retail, cultivate, produce and distribute premium medical and recreational cannabis products, including flower, concentrates, oils and extracts, cannabis-infused foods and beverages, topicals and cannaceuticals. KAYS is a fully reporting, US-based publicly traded company, listed for trading on the OTCQB Tier of the over-the-counter market under the symbol OTCQB:KAYS. KAYS Cannabis operations are conducted under three main majority-owned subsidiaries as further detailed below: Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc. owns the Kaya Shack?"? brand of licensed medical and recreational marijuana stores (www.kayashack.com [7]) and the Kaya Farms?"? brand of cannabis production and processing operations that operate in the United States. Kaya Brands USA, Inc. owns a wide range of proprietary brands of cannabis extracts, oils, pre-rolls, topicals, food and beverages, cannaceuticals and related accessories. Kaya Brands International, Inc., was founded to serve as the vehicle for the Company's non-U.S. operations including retail franchising in Canada and cultivation activities in Greece and Israel. *Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc.- U.S. Cannabis Operations * *Kaya Shack?"? Retail Cannabis Stores* In 2014, KAYS became the first United States publicly-traded company to own and operate a Medical Marijuana Dispensary. KAYS presently operates two Kaya Shack?"? OLCC licensed marijuana retail stores to service the legal medical and recreational marijuana market in Oregon*, *and is in the process of relocating a third retail cannabis license to serve as a delivery hub for the Eugene and Southern Oregon Cannabis Market, *Kaya Farms?"? * *Eugene, Oregon Indoor Grow, Processing & Cannaceutical Facility:* KAYS has developed its own proprietary Kaya Farms?"? strains of cannabis, which it grows and produces (together with edibles and other cannabis derivatives) at its 12,000 square foot indoor grow and cannabis manufacturing facility in Eugene, Oregon, capable of producing approximately 1,500 pounds of premium cannabis annually, with the capacity for expansion. The Company also plans to use the space for production of oils, concentrates, extracts, edibles, and cannaceuticals. KAYS is currently conducting limited operations at the facility pending approval transfer of the production and processing licenses to KAYS by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (the "*OLCC*"), the Oregon state regulating agency which regulates legal cannabis production, processing and sale. *Lebanon, Oregon Farm & Greenhouse Facility:* KAYS owns a 26-acre parcel in Lebanon, Linn County, Oregon which it intends to construct an

