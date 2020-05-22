BEIJING, May 22 (WNM/Reuters/Muyu Xu/David Stanway) - China may struggle to meet its climate pledges this year as it turns to heavy industry and carbon-intensive projects to shore up its coronavirus-stricken economy, government researchers and analysts say. China pledged to cut "carbon intensity" - the amount of CO2 emissions it produces per unit of GDP - by 40%-45% from 2005-2020 as part of the global climate change pact it signed in Paris in 2015. The world's biggest greenhouse gas producing ...

