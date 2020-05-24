ATX remained unchanged in week 21/2020: News came from VIG (2), Vienna Airport, Rosenbauer, Addiko (2), Andritz, SBO, Semperit, Strabag, Vienna Stock Exchange, Lenzing and Uniqa. Do&Co and Wienerberger were the best performing stocks. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -0,16% to 2.127,47 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -33,24%. Up to now there were 41 days with a positive and 58 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 34,12% away, from the low 30,45%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,4%, the weakest is Monday with -1,26%. These are the best-performers this week: DO&CO 9,15% in front of Wienerberger 7,11% and SBO 6,57%. And the following stocks performed worst: FACC -14,99% in front of Verbund -7,69% and Österreichische ...

