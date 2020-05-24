Vienna Insurance Group: Vienna Insurance Group has invested in Austrian biotech company Apeiron Biologics AG, which is currently working on a drug to treat COVID-19. Josef Penninger was involved in the development of the medication, which is being administered to a group of COVID-19 patients as part of a pan-European clinical trial. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is currently focusing on developing a drug to combat the disease. By collaborating with Apeiron, VIG-Group is aiming to play its part in the fight against COVID-19, which in turn will enable it to live up to its social responsibilities as a good corporate citizen. "As an insurer, our most fundamental task is to protect people against risks. In the current situation, health has become the focus of attention, and ...

