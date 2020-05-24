Vienna Airport (Flughafen Wien): Global travel restrictions and flight cancellations related to COVID-19 strongly affect the traffic and earnings development of the Flughafen Wien Group since March 2020. Passenger volumes increased in the months of January and February 2020. In contrast, traffic development showed a downward development in March 2020 as a result of the global spread of the COVID-19 virus and the related travel and contact restrictions. In the period January to March 2020, the Flughafen Wien Group including the foreign strategic investments in Malta Airport and Kosice Airport reported a drop in the number of passengers handled by 18.6% to a total of 6.0 million. Revenue of the Flughafen Wien Group in Q1/2020 fell by 9.0% from the prior-year period to Euro 161.4 mn ....

