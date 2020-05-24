SBO: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (SBO), a supplier of products and solutions used by the oil and gas industry for directional drilling and well completion applications, posted a sound first quarter of 2020. SBO's sales came to Euro 108.9 mn (-10 %), EBIT to Euro 12.1 mn (-40%) and profit after tax to Euro 8.6 mn. "We started 2020 on a positive momentum. Bookings and sales were in line with expectations. However, the COVID 19 pandemic brought about a dramatic trend reversal for us, as it did for all other industries. While we are facing challenging times, we can draw on many years of experience in crisis management. As we have a sound balance sheet and virtually no net debt, we are well prepared to navigate through these difficult times", says Gerald ...

