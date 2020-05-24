Lenzing/Palmers: In May, the newly founded company Hygiene Austria, established by stock listed Lenzing AG and bodywear company Palmers Textil AG, started the production of face masks in Austria. The product range includes mouth-nose safety masks, FFP2-masks as well as coloured face masks for children. From the very beginning, the founders of Hygiene Austria LP GmbH intended to supply protective solutions not only to Austrian citizens, but also abroad. As a production site, the Lenzing facilities in Grimsby, in the Yorkshire and Humber region, were the best option. Phil Munson, Operations Director at Grimsby: "We are eager to play a leading role to ensure the primary health care to the UK population as a key supplier teaming up with our National Health Service (NHS). Moreover, we can ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...