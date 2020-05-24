Uniqa Insurance Group: Picking up by 3.2 per cent to Euro 1,578.3 mn, premium income at Uniqa Insurance Group AG was significantly better than in the first quarter of the previous year. Premiums written enjoyed growth in health insurance (up 5.1 per cent), in property and casualty insurance (up 3.7 per cent) and in life insurance (up 0.3 per cent), as the effects of COVID-19 on sales were still barely noticeable in the first three months. This caused premiums to rise considerably more than insurance benefits (up 2.2 per cent), although these already included initial provisions of Euro 37.5 mn in connection with COVID-19 and other expenses for the storm front "Sabine" and an earthquake in Albania. The combined ratio in property and casualty insurance deteriorated from 96.3 ...

