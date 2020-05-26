IAR Systems Delivers Efficient Embedded Software Building on Linux

UPPSALA, Sweden, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Build tools with support for Linux further extend possibilities for companies to standardize on tools from the leading embedded development tools provider

Uppsala, Sweden-May 26, 2020-IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, announces that its extensive product portfolio of embedded development tools is now extended with build tools supporting implementation in Linux-based frameworks for automated application build and test processes.

Through the C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench, IAR Systems provides its customers with the market's most diverse microcontroller support as well as adapted licensing options to fit different organizations' needs. This flexibility is now extended to the build environment as the well-known build tools in IAR Embedded Workbench now support Linux. The tools offer leading code quality, outstanding optimizations for size and speed, and fast build times. Supporting implementation in Linux-based frameworks for automated application build and test processes, the tools enable large-scale deployments of critical software building and testing and is suitable for installations ranging from a few licenses on a small build server, to massive installations with several hundreds of parallel builds active at the same time.

"We are seeing increasing needs among our customers to use our build tools for large-scale deployments of critical software building and testing in infrastructures based on Linux," comments Anders Holmberg, General Manager Embedded Development Tools, IAR Systems. "Some of the world's largest corporations as well as tens of thousands of small and mid-sized companies trust us to provide the tools they need when they need them, and we are happy to now provide extended possibilities for automated building and testing. We now take the well-known build tools from IAR Embedded Workbench and make them available on Linux with the same world-leading performance."

Streamlined development and testing help optimize resources with regards to time spent developing and testing as well as license management and server utilization. By standardizing on flexible and high-performance development tools, companies can benefit from improved license and cost management while improving collaboration and enhancing productivity.

The build tools for Linux includes the highly optimizing IAR C/C++ Compiler, IAR Assembler, Linker and library tools, and runtime libraries. The tools are validated to run on the Ubuntu Linux distribution version 18.04.3 and later, and currently supports Arm and Renesas RH850.

The IAR C/C++ Compiler adheres to a freestanding implementation of the C18 (ISO/IEC 9899:2018) programming language standard and supports all C++17 features. In addition, C++14 (ISO/IEC 14882:2015), C11 (ISO/IEC 9899:2012), C89 (ANSI X3.159-1989) and the IEEE 754 standard for floating-point arithmetic are supported.

More information about using IAR Systems' build tools for Linux is available at www.iar.com/bx.

