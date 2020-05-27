Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2020) - Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (TSXV: AMH) (OTCQB: WDRFF) (formerly, The Wonderfilm Media Corporation) ("Appreciated Media" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will resume quotation on the OTCQB, a US interdealer quotation system, under the symbol "WDRFF". Real-Time Quote Display Service for WNDRFF is available at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WDRFF/quote.

OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, N.Y., operates the world's largest electronic interdealer quotation system. It offers transparent trading to development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process.

Chief Executive Officer Stephen Brown states, "We are excited to resume trading on the OTCQB and expect that our OTCQB listing will increase the Company's visibility to U.S. investors, improve liquidity for our shareholders, and provide the Company with improved access to capital as we continue to implement our business plan."

About Appreciated Media Holdings Inc.

Appreciated Media (TSXV: AMH) (OTCQB: WDRFF) is a multi-faceted entertainment company based in Vancouver. The Appreciated Media team is extremely well-versed in a variety of entertainment delivery platforms and is fast becoming a top-tier entertainment company.

