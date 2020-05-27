MCTC Holdings, Inc: Cannabis Global (MCTC) Begins Initial Distribution of Industry's First THC-V Beverages

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC) ("Cannabis Global" or the "Company"), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, is excited to announce it has completed product development and has begun distribution of its unique tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) coffee and tea products to product beta testers.

Pending full release of the products, the Company has implemented a 30-Day beta testing period, during which production for general release will continue.

Cannabis Global has integrated three internally developed technologies into the unique manufacturing process for the industry's first THC-V beverages. The first of these is the process developed by the Company to produce 70%+ loaded THC-V, controlled release, nanoparticles utilizing laboratory-based, pharmaceutical-grade production equipment. The Company is also utilizing both its internally developed powerization and one step dosing system, ensuring precise dosing and significantly faster production. The Company has filed provisional patents on all three technologies.

"Our unique infusion and production technologies provide Cannabis Global with a product purity advantage as well as a clear path to low cost leadership," commented CEO Arman Tabatabaei. "The THC-V cannabinoids are synthesized and entirely free of impurities. While there were some upfront technology development and intellectual property protection costs, we expect our ongoing variable production costs to be less than half of any potential competitor. Via our technologies, we turn one of the cannabis industry's most expensive items - pure THC-V cannabinoids - into a cost-effective solution that sets a new standard for product purity in the cannabinoid-based products marketplace."

The Company's first THC-V beverages are three blends of super-premium coffee packaged in compostable, single-serving coffee pods and several blends of organic green, black and pu'er teas, all packaged in single-serving formats.

Product and technology developments were a result of the Company's Project Varin, which was implemented last year to invent new manufacturing and infusion technologies for rare cannabinoids, such as THC-V. The Company plans to utilize the developed technologies in similar applications for other rare cannabinoids, with cannabigerol (CBG) being the likely next target for integration into the Company's beverage products.

THC-V is not scheduled at the federal level. The Company's THC-V products contain zero tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), far below the acceptable federal level of 0.3%, and zero heavy metals, pesticide and herbicide residues, nitrates and other impurities that are contained in most cannabis and hemp products. The Company's products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 18. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol MCTC. The Company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company does not engage in the production, distribution, or sales of any controlled substances, including marijuana. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name. Cannabis Global launched is Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THV-C) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

