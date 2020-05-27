Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2020) - Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR1) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will recommence its East Bull diamond drill program on May 27th, 2020.

The diamond drilling program to date has focused on the project's Inferred Mineral Resource of 523,000 oz. Pd. Eq. (see press release of July 3, 2019) Located on the east end of the Valhalla Zone, the drilling program further tests the Palladium zone for structural controls as well as continuity downdip and along strike.

Results of the diamond drilling program to date have consistently produced Palladium values (see press release May 13, 2020). The next three holes will be completed on the east end of the Inferred Mineral Resource, after which the drill will be moved westward to continue with infill and down dip holes.

Wayne Tisdale, President, commented, "We are excited to restart our drilling program and advance our objective of increasing the project's inferred resource. Solid palladium and platinum prices have greatly assisted."

Significant Diamond Drill Intercepts

Hole From Metres To Metres Length Metres Palladium

Grams/Ton Platinum

Grams/Ton EB-20-01 28.0 38.0 10.0 2.50 1.12 Includes 28.0 35.0 7.0 3.32 1.51 EB-20-02 37.0 42.0 5.0 1.14 0.39 EB-20-03 27.0 38.0 11.0 1.61 0.69 Includes 27.0 31.0 4.0 3.63 1.31 EB-20-06 70.0 74.0 4.0 0.78 0.22 EB-20-07 109.0 118.0 9.0 2.14 0.82 Includes 109.0 115.0 6.0 2.82 1.06

124.00 134.00 10.00 0.55 0.22 EB-20_08 66.00 71.00 5.00 0.62 0.30 EB-20-09 58.00 62.99 4.00 0.92 0.90

Individual demarked samples were sawn in half, bagged, sealed and transported by courier to Activation Laboratories (ISO/IEC 17025 Certified) in Ancaster Ontario. Duplicates and standards were introduced to the sample stream as illustrated. Each sample was analysed using the Activation Laboratories codes RX1, 1C-OES 50 g (Au, Pt, Pd); 1F2 Total Digestion ICP.

Intercept widths are core width.

In accordance with regulatory guidelines, the Company has implemented Covid-19 procedures to mitigate risks while executing its drilling program.

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., of Clark Exploration Consulting, is the "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.

Wayne Tisdale, President and CEO

T: (604) 639-4472

