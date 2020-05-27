Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2020) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTC PINK: PBBSF) ("PK Beans" or the "Company"), a children's apparel and digital media publisher, would like to provide the following corporate update along with wishes for health, safety and comfort to both shareholders and members of the PK Beans community.

Like most retailers, we extended a temporary closure of our Flagship Store and redirected all initiatives online. Experiencing a 21% increase in sales for April 2020 (over April 2019), online visitors were up 66% from 2019 for April and 32% of sales attributed to first time customers.

Traci Costa, Founder and CEO for PK Beans commented: "While the COVID-19 virus has extended substantial challenges for all of us, there is no question that the greatest challenge has been for parents of young children. Understanding that enrichment for our leaders of tomorrow was tantamount. We were forward thinking in the development of PK Beans Explorers' Club and the launch of our omni-channel model."

PKB Explorers' Club, the Company's monthly subscription interactive adventure series that launched in March, continues to grow with 107 subscribers to date. It has garnered attention through social media, and appeared on higher profile accounts, including Jillian Harris' Instagram stories with 1M+ followers.

Further, to support the safety of our community, PK Beans designed and produced over 2000 comfortable and reusable masks for children that sold out instantaneously. PK Beans is excited to launch their Summer 2020 Collection later this week, featuring new styles that will continue to boost the Company's current margins.

