OSLO/LONDON, May 25 (WNM/Reuters/Gwladys Fouche/Simon Jessop) - Five years after first ditching some coal companies, Nordic investors are turning their focus to bigger carbon emitters in a range of industries, paving the way for other funds to follow. Norway's sovereign wealth fund, managed by Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), excluded five companies, including Glencore, from its holdings after putting a hard limit on coal-related emissions. Investors in the Nordic region have been among ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...