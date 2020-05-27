F45 Challenge: F45 Training Names Trifecta as Official Meal Delivery Partner in the U.S.

One of The World's Fastest-Growing Fitness Franchises Partners With The Nation's Largest Organic Meal Delivery Service To Launch 'F45 Challenge Meals'

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / F45 Training, one of the fastest-growing fitness franchises in the world, has formalized a partnership with Trifecta, the nation's largest organic meal delivery service. Trifecta will be the exclusive meal delivery partner for F45 Challenge Meals, the nutritional meal plan recommended for the global fitness empire's proprietary F45 Challenge program. Meal plans are available to order nationally via the F45 Challenge app or F45challenge.com.

The F45 Challenge Meals, in partnership with Trifecta, are science-backed, customized macro-balanced meals with the highest quality ingredients recommended for purchase to US-based participants of the current F45 Challenge. The F45 Challenge is a proprietary nutrition and training program offered at multiple times throughout the year at F45 Training studios around the world. The combination of F45's style of training and the Trifecta meal plans is designed to help members transform their lives.

"By partnering with the exceptional team of chefs at Trifecta, we are able to offer our F45 community best in class nutritional meal planning that aligns with F45 Training's world's best workout and overall brand mission," said Elliot Capner, Chief Commercial Officer of F45 Training. "The F45 Challenge Meals provide consumers a nutritious and delicious customized meal program to ensure they have the tools to achieve optimum health goals."

F45 Challenge Meals feature a balance of complex carbohydrates, good fats and lean protein, and are in line with F45 Training's key pillars for optimal nutrition and health. Consumers are given the opportunity to select from Trifecta's vegan, vegetarian and "mainstream" meal programs with recommended calorie intake differentiated for males and females. Participants can tailor their meal plan to include a preferred number of meals per day and per week while specifying dietary preferences and allergies. The professionally cooked meal selections feature USDA Organic ingredients that are never frozen, gluten, dairy and soy-free, and contain Wild Caught/Grass Fed proteins in addition to plant-based protein options. Trifecta will implement F45 Training branding on their custom delivery boxes. Introductory discounted pricing will be offered.

"F45 is part of a new generation of fitness and gym ecosystems that are more directly focused on their members' success. They take a holistic approach to training, nutrition and community that results in one of the most successful and engaged member bases we have seen in the entire fitness world. F45 is a company to watch, and we are thrilled to partner with them to bring F45 Challenge meals powered by Trifecta to their members nationwide. This is the future of fitness," said Greg Connolly, Trifecta Co-Founder and CEO.

F45 Training's workout programs offer a unique team training workout that merges three separate leading-edge fitness training styles - high-intensity interval training (HIIT), circuit training, and functional training - into one. Founded in Australia in 2013, F45 Training has sold more than 1,700 locations worldwide. F45 Training's global headquarters are based in Los Angeles.

Shipping tens of millions of meals per year, Trifecta eliminates shopping, cooking and cleaning by delivering fully cooked meals directly to customers' doors in all 50 states. All food arrives in a refrigerated case, vacuum-sealed and ready to eat. Trifecta offers meals in six categories to meet everyone's needs including Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, Clean Eating and Classic Meal and an A La Carte section.

About F45 Training

F45 Training is a global fitness training community specializing in innovative, high-intensity group workouts that are fast, fun and proven to get rapid results for members. F45 Training's commitment to innovation goes well beyond the gym floor. With an ever-growing suite of proprietary fitness and business technology, F45 Training provides an unprecedented level of insight and control for both clients and franchisees. For more information on F45 Training please visit www.f45training.com and www.f45challenge.com.

About Trifecta

Trifecta is the nation's largest organic meal delivery service founded with a bold mission - to get America back into shape. Eliminating shopping, cooking and cleaning by delivering fully cooked meals directly to customers' doors in all 50 states, Trifecta's food is the highest quality in the industry and uses USDA Organic, Gluten, Dairy and Soy-Free ingredients that are never frozen, and Wild Caught/Grass Fed. All their food arrives in a refrigerated case, vacuum-sealed and ready to eat. Trifecta offers meals in six categories to meet everyone's needs including Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, Clean Eating and Classic Meal and an A La Carte section that operates like an online grocery store deli. Trifecta is the Official Meal Delivery Partner of the UFC and the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Web.com Tour, is a Title Sponsor of Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Expo Weekend, Team USA Weightlifting and the CrossFit Games. Their app "Trifecta - Fitness, Nutrition and Tracking" is the first all-in-one solution for people to track their food and performance right from their smartphones utilizing Trifecta's food database of 6+ million food items. For more information on Trifecta, visit trifectanutrition.com, download their nutrition app at www.trifectanutrition.com/app and follow them at facebook.com/trifecta meals, @trifectasystem on Instagram and Twitter, or subscribe to them on YouTube at Trifecta.

Press Contacts :

F45

Jenn DeMartino Callister

Hustle&Co.

310.751.0556

jdc@feelthehustle.com

Trifecta

Natalie Mikolich

Element M

561.414.4047

natalie@elementmagency.com

SOURCE: F45 Challenge

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591562/F45-Training-Names-Trifecta-as-Official-Meal-Delivery-Partner-in-the-US