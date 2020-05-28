The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority Extends the Time Limit for Reviewing the Combination Between Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy and Pihlajalinna Plc

HELSINKI, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, OR SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION ENTITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW.

Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy ("Mehiläinen") and Pihlajalinna Plc ("Pihlajalinna") announced on 5 November 2019 that they had entered into a combination agreement pursuant to which Mehiläinen undertook to make a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares in Pihlajalinna.

The completion of the tender offer is conditional on, among other conditions, obtaining merger control clearance. Mehiläinen has previously announced that the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (the "FCCA") has initiated continued phase II proceedings in the matter (the "Phase II Investigation"), and that the Phase II Investigation will be completed by 24 June 2020, unless the Finnish Market Court were to grant an extension to the FCCA for investigating the case.

Mehiläinen announces that the FCCA has on 27 May 2020 extended the time limit applicable to the Phase II Investigation with retroactive effect as of 20 May 2020. According to the decision, the 69 working day statutory review period for the Phase II Investigation has been temporarily suspended as of 20 May 2020, and will not continue to lapse until the FCCA has decided otherwise. As a result of the decision, the deadline for concluding the Phase II Investigation, originally 24 June 2020, will be postponed by the number of days during which the review period has been temporarily suspended.

The decision is based on provisions of the Finnish Competition Act, under which the FCCA may extend the applicable time limits in certain circumstances, including where parties have failed to timely submit requested information, or where the information submitted has been significantly incomplete. According to the decision, the FCCA is of the view that Pihlajalinna has failed to submit all requested information in a timely manner, or that information submitted by Pihlajalinna to the FCCA has in certain respects been significantly incomplete.

The FCCA's decision to extend the time limit cannot be appealed. Mehiläinen will, in cooperation with Pihlajalinna, collect and provide to the FCCA all information necessary to reinstate the review period for the Phase II Investigation and to conclude the Phase II Investigation as soon as reasonably practicable.

The acceptance period under the tender offer is currently set to expire on 10 July 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), unless extended further or discontinued in accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer. Mehiläinen will assess the need for extending the acceptance period once the FCCA has reinstated the review period for the Phase II Investigation. Mehiläinen will announce, by way of stock exchange releases, the new expected date for conclusion of the Phase II Investigation, as well as any extension of the acceptance period under the tender offer. Based on currently available information, Mehiläinen expects to obtain the merger control clearance and to complete the tender offer during the third quarter of 2020.

Mehiläinen in brief:

Now 110 years old, Mehiläinen is a rapidly developing and growing private provider of healthcare and social care services, offering comprehensive high-quality services to private, corporate, municipal and insurance customers. Mehiläinen provides help, support and care for more than 1.2 million customers every year across Finland. In 2018, our revenue was EUR 916 million and our customers were cared for by more than 18,800 employees and private practitioners at over 440 locations. In all of its business areas, Mehiläinen invests in high-quality health care with an impact and develops and exports Finnish digital healthcare know-how across the world as a forerunner in its field.

Pihlajalinna in brief:

Pihlajalinna is one of the leading private providers of social, healthcare and well-being services in Finland. The company provides services for households, companies, insurance companies and public sector entities, such as municipalities, federations of municipalities and hospital districts. Listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki since 2015, Pihlajalinna's reported revenue was EUR 488 million in 2018. Pihlajalinna's nearly 6,000 employees and approximately 1,000 private practitioners produce services in over 210 locations across Finland.

Contacts for media and investor inquiries:

Mehiläinen

Janne-Olli Järvenpää

CEO of Mehiläinen

janne-olli.jarvenpaa@mehilainen.fi

Requests for contacts through Mehiläinen's communications:

Manager Laura Martinsuo

tel. +358-40-196-2892

laura.martinsuo@mehilainen.fi

Pihlajalinna

Mikko Wirén

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pihlajalinna Plc



Requests for contacts through Pihlajalinna's communications:

Communications manager Taina Lehtomäki

tel. +358-50-451-3678

taina.lehtomaki@pihlajalinna.fi

