Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2020) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) announces that it has successfully completed its first manufacturing run of Urban Juve hand sanitizer spray and is now fulfilling retail and consumer pre-orders. This includes individual consumers, Canadian online retailers and brick and mortar retail stores such as Pharmasave.





The Ultra-Nourishing Hand Sanitizer spray is now available for sale at urbanjuve.com for immediate fulfillment. In addition, the spray has been approved for sale on Amazon.ca and Urban Juve is currently arranging its first shipment to the Canadian Amazon warehouse. Urban Juve's hand sanitizer is expected to be available for Amazon Prime members through Amazon.ca (Amazon Canada) within two weeks.

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with leading retailers and distributors, like Amazon and Pharmasave, to put our premium hand sanitizer products into the hands of Canadian consumers," says Karla Cheon, Yield Growth's VP, Marketing. "Our sanitizer was thoughtfully formulated with high quality ingredients - no low grade fillers. This is an excellent introduction to Urban Juve for many customers, and allows us to build on the solid foundation of quality products."

Yield Growth's wholly owned subsidiary Urban Juve expects 100,000 more hand sanitizer gel units to be manufactured in July. These are for the Canadian and the U.S. market, and Urban Juve is now taking orders from retail chains, including Pharmasave, for these products.

Urban Juve received product licenses for three separate hand sanitizer products from Health Canada's Natural and Non-Prescription Health Products Directorate. In addition, Urban Juve's hand sanitizer gel has been approved for sale in the U.S. after successfully listing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Urban Juve hand sanitizer gel contains 65% alcohol as well as Aloe Vera, which can help to reduce the side effects that many hand sanitizers cause such as dryness of the skin. It also contains Eucalyptus Oil, which helps improve dry skin by increasing its ceramide content. Urban Juve's natural hand sanitizer liquid spray contains 65% alcohol, as well as a refreshing and clean blend of peppermint, lavender and orange peel oils, which are known for their disinfecting properties and their ability to promote optimum skin health.

Urban Juve is donating a portion of the sanitizing sprays to aid front line workers at organizations such as PHS Community Services Society, St. Michael's Care Home and Magnolia House.

To combat Covid-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends individuals use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not readily available.

The hand sanitizer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17% between 2019 and 2025 according to a new report from Aritzon, with sales this year expected to reach US $11 billion in 2020, a 600% increase over last year. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are set to become a standard household good.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS),(OTCQB: BOSQF) is a phytoceutical and consumer packaged goods company that develops and acquires intellectual property and other assets related to plant-based products and therapeutics, and develops, manufactures, markets, sells and distributes plant-based products that improve lives. It owns and operates the brands Urban Juve (skin care and antiviral products), Wright & Well (a U.S. cannabis brand) and Jack n Jane (a Canadian cannabis brand), and has over 200 proprietary wellness formulas at various stages of commercialization. Its products are sold through e-commerce worldwide and retail stores in 3 countries with distribution agreements in place for 12 more countries. It has 14 patent applications filed in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. Its majority owned subsidiary NeonMind Biosciences Inc. is launching a line of medicinal mushroom products and is engaged in preclinical studies to develop psychedelic medicine. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Skechers and Aritzia.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram.

