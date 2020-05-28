INVIBES ADVERTISING: Invibes Advertising: 2020/2021 financial agenda.

2020/2021 financial agenda





London, 28 May 2020 - INVIBES ADVERTISING, a company specializing in integrated advertising at the heart of editorial content for media sites (in-feed), today announces its financial agenda for 2020/2021:

July 21, 2020: 2020 half-year revenue

September 29, 2020 : 2020 half-year results

November 12, 2020: 2020 Q3 revenue

February 3, 2021: 2020 full-year revenue

March 22, 2021: 2020 full-year results

All publications are disclosed after close of trading.

About INVIBES ADVERTISING

Founded in 2011, INVIBES ADVERTISING is an advanced technology company specialized in digital advertising. It has developed advertising solutions using an in-feed format built into media content. The principle is similar to social networks and it is optimized for dissemination in a closed network of media websites. Our clientele includes a large number of acclaimed companies: advertisers and media agencies.

INVIBES ADVERTISING is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange.

