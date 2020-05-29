Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Deena Siblock to the Company's Board of Directors.

Ms. Siblock brings over 20 years of combined experience in corporate governance, regulatory and legal expertise. Ms. Siblock currently serves as Vice President, Corporate Affairs for the Company and has served as Corporate Secretary on the boards of several publicly traded Canadian companies.

Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO, said "The Board of Belgravia Hartford is delighted to appoint Ms. Siblock, due to her background in corporate governance, coupled with her risk management and communications skills, this will positively enhance the Board and the future growth of Belgravia Hartford as it prepares to enter the next chapter."

About Belgravia

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is a publically traded investment holding company which invests in public and private companies in legal jurisdictions and under the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are high risk business ventures and expose shareholders to financial risks.

