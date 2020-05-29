Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG! Dieser Goldexplorer kennt kein Halten mehr!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 250817 ISIN: VGG290991014 Ticker-Symbol: E6P 
Frankfurt
29.05.20
08:20 Uhr
24,710 Euro
-0,165
-0,66 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EASTERN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASTERN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EASTERN PROPERTY HOLDINGS
EASTERN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EASTERN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED24,710-0,66 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.