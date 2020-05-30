Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) (the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "ICEsoft") has postponed filing its quarter one financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ending March 31, 2020 (collectively the "Q1 2020 documents") due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICEsoft is relying on exemptive relief recently granted by Canadian securities regulatory authorities that allows it to delay the filing of its Q1 2020 documents required by National Instrument 51-102 by May 31, 2020. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, securities regulatory authorities in Canada have granted a blanket exemption allowing issuers an additional 45 days to complete their regulatory filings.

ICEsoft estimates that its Q1 2020 documents will be available for filing at its earliest opportunity, which is expected to occur in early June 2020. Until such time as the Q1 2020 documents are filed, ICEsoft's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

All material business developments since the filing date of its 2019 annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis have been press released and filed and copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. is a software as a service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's current software, which is available as freeware with a pay to use version, is used by some 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, and some 400 paying customers.

