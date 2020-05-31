BARCELONA, May 31 (WNM/Reuters/Megan Rowling) - The novel coronavirus outbreak has starkly exposed inequalities worldwide and could set back human development for the first time since 1990, the United Nations said. It said the crisis had, though, revealed the strength of collective action in the face of a common threat and urged the world to show the same force on climate change. "The COVID-19 pandemic is unleashing a human development crisis," the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) said in a report. ...

