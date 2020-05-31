The last week of May was a good one for our ATX with 5 percent up, which saved 0,23 ATX plus for May. News came from Amag, Themis Bioscience, Andritz, Marinomed, UBM, S Immo, Porr, European Lithium, Immofinanz, Palfinger, Strabag, Warimpex, EVN, Pierer Mobility, Vienna Airport and Atrium Real Estate. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 4,93% to 2.232,3 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -29,95%. Up to now there were 45 days with a positive and 59 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 30,88% away, from the low 36,88%. These are the best-performers this week: FACC 17,46% in front of Semperit 13,75% and Flughafen Wien 13,59%. And the following stocks performed worst: Marinomed Biotech -5,53% in front of SBO -2,98% and Wienerberger -2,01%. Further highlights this ...

