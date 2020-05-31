Themis Bioscience: Themis, Austrian company focused on vaccines and immune-modulation therapies for infectious diseases and cancer and MSD (trademark of Merck & Co., Inc.,) announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which MSD, through a subsidiary, will acquire privately-held Themis. The planned acquisition builds upon an ongoing collaboration between the two companies to develop vaccine candidates using the measles virus vector platform, and is expected to accelerate the development of Themis' COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The vaccine candidate is in pre-clinical development, and clinical studies are planned to start later in 2020. Under terms of the agreement, MSD, through a subsidiary, will acquire all outstanding shares of Themis in exchange ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...