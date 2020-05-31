Porr: Austrian based construction group Porr reported first quarter earnings. The order backlog of more than Euro 7 bn also provides a solid foundation, the company stated. Production output stood at Euro 942 mn, of which 94% was once again generated on the seven stable home markets. Revenue totalled Euro 912.4 mn, representing a slight decline of 3.5% against the comparable period. EBT was negative due to seasonal factors and the coronavirus and totalled Euro -25.5 mn. "We have a healthy order backlog at a record level. Our broad positioning is a major competitive advantage - especially in these challenging times", said Karl-Heinz Strauss, CEO of Porr. "We have had a stable start to the new year; unfortunately, from March, we have had to accept declines in ...

