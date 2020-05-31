Pierer Mobility: According to Austrian based Pierer Mobility Group (brands like KTM and Husqvarna) the motorcycle market has developed surprisingly strongly, especially in the US. The brands KTM and Husqvarna could benefit particularly from this and achieved high market share gains. In addition, the E-Bicycle division with the brands Husqvarna and R Raymon benefited from the bicycle boom in Europe and recorded double-digit growth in sales in comparison to the previous year. KTM has fully restarted the production at its Austrian sites and will end COVID-19-related short-time work at the end of May 2020. Due to the positive market developments in Europe and the US, KTM will increase capacities and will hire 70 new employees at the Austrian sites at the beginning of June 2020.Pierer ...

