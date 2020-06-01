Cyber Security 1 AB: NOTICE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

KALLELSE TILL ÅRSSTÄMMA I

NOTICE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN

CYBER SECURITY 1 AB (PUBL)

Aktieägarna i Cyber Security 1 AB (publ), org. nr 556135-4811 ("Bolaget"), kallas härmed till årsstämma tisdagen den 30 juni 2020. Mot bakgrund av rådande omständigheter kommer årsstämman genomföras enligt ett så kallat poströstningsförfarande, vilket innebär att inga aktieägare kommer att delta på årsstämman personligen eller genom ombud. Istället kan aktieägare delta i årsstämman genom att rösta och lämna in frågor i förväg enligt instruktionerna nedan.

The shareholders of Cyber Security 1 AB (publ), reg. no. 556135-4811 (the "Company"), are hereby convened to the annual general meeting on Tuesday, 30 June 2020. Due to the current circumstances the annual general meeting will be held by way of a postal voting procedure, meaning that no shareholders will be participating at the annual general meeting in person or by proxy. Instead, shareholders may participate at the annual general meeting by voting and asking questions in advance in accordance with the instructions below.

Rätt att delta vid årsstämman m.m.

The right to participate at the annual general meeting etc.

Aktieägare som vill delta på årsstämman ska dels i) senast onsdagen den 24 juni 2020 vara införd i den av Euroclear Sweden AB förda aktieboken, dels ii) skicka ifyllt poströstningsformulär så att detta är mottaget senast måndagen den 29 juni 2020 på adress Roschier Advokatbyrå, Attention: Henrik Fritz, Box 7358, 103 90 Stockholm, Sverige eller via e-post till cyber1AGM2020@roschier.com . Utövandet av rösträtt i enlighet med poströstningsförfarandet kommer att betraktas som en anmälan från aktieägaren om att delta i årsstämman.

Shareholders who wish to participate at the annual general meeting shall i) on Wednesday, 24 June 2020, at the latest, be registered in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB, and ii) submit the filled out postal voting form so that it is received on Monday, 29 June 2020 at the latest by way of mail to Roschier Advokatbyrå, Attention: Henrik Fritz, P.O. Box 7358, SE-103 90 Stockholm, Sweden or by e-mail to cyber1AGM2020@roschier.com . The exercising of voting rights in accordance with the postal voting procedure will be considered as a notice to attend the annual general meeting by the shareholder.

För att ha rätt att delta på årsstämman måste aktieägare som låtit förvaltarregistrera sina aktier genom bank eller annan förvaltare inregistrera sina aktier i eget namn hos Euroclear Sweden AB. Aktieägare som önskar sådan omregistrering måste underrätta sin förvaltare om detta i god tid före onsdagen den 24 juni 2020, då sådan omregistrering ska vara verkställd.

To be entitled to participate at the annual general meeting, shareholders with nominee-registered shares through a bank or other nominee must register their shares in their own name with Euroclear Sweden AB. Shareholders requesting such registration must notify their nominee well before Wednesday, 24 June 2020, when such registration shall have been executed.

Poströstning

Postal voting

På grund av rådande omständigheter har styrelsen beslutat att genomföra årsstämman endast genom poströstning i enlighet med § 22 i lagen.

Due to current circumstances the board of directors has decided to hold the annual general meeting only by way of postal voting procedure in accordance with Section 22 of the Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations. Shareholders may exercise their rights at the annual general meeting by way of advance postal voting on the items contained in the agenda and submit questions to the Company in connection with the annual general meeting. Shareholders who intend to participate at the annual general meeting (by way of postal voting or questions) must state their name, personal ID or corporate registration number, e-mail address and phone number as well as, where applicable, information about representatives in connection with the notice to attend. The postal voting form is available on the Company's website www.cyber1.com.

För aktieägare som önskar delta genom befullmäktigat ombud, dvs. där sådant befullmäktigat ombud skickar in poströstning eller frågor på uppdrag av aktieägaren, finns ett fullmaktsformulär tillgängligt på Bolagets webbplats. Aktieägare som deltar genom befullmäktigat ombud måste skicka in fullmaktsformuläret tillsammans med poströstningsformuläret. Om aktieägaren är en juridisk person ska en kopia av registreringsbevis eller motsvarande bifogas.

For shareholders who wish to participate through an authorised representative, i.e. where the representative submits the postal vote or questions on behalf of the shareholder, a proxy form is available on the Company's website. Shareholders who wish to participate through an authorised representative must submit the proxy form together with the postal voting form. If the shareholder is a legal person, a copy of the certificate of registration or corresponding document shall also be enclosed.

Behandling av personuppgifter

Use of personal data

I samband med anmälan kommer Bolaget behandla de personuppgifter som efterfrågas enligt ovan om aktieägare. De personuppgifter som samlas in från aktieboken, anmälan om deltagande i årsstämman samt uppgifter om ombud kommer att användas för registrering, upprättande av röstlängd för årsstämman och, i förekommande fall, stämmoprotokoll. Personuppgifterna kommer endast att användas för årsstämman.

In connection with the notice of attendance, the Company will process the shareholders' personal data, which is requested above. The personal data gathered from the share register, notice of attendance at the annual general meeting and information about proxies will be used for registration, preparation of the voting register for the annual general meeting and, where applicable, the meeting minutes. The personal data will only be used for the annual general meeting.

FÖRSLAG TILL DAGORDNING

PROPOSED AGENDA

Stämmans öppnande och val av ordförande vid stämman

Opening of the meeting and election of chairman of the meeting

Upprättande och godkännande av röstlängd

Preparation and approval of voting register

Godkännande av dagordning

Approval of the agenda

Val av en eller två justeringsmän

Election of one or two persons to attest the minutes

Prövning av om stämman blivit behörigen sammankallad

Decision whether the meeting has been duly convened

Framläggande av årsredovisningen och revisionsberättelsen samt koncernredovisningen och koncernrevisionsberättelsen

Presentation of the annual report and the auditor's report and the consolidated accounts and the auditor's report for the group

Beslut om

fastställande av resultaträkningen och balansräkningen samt koncernresultaträkning och koncernbalansräkning, dispositioner beträffande Bolagets vinst eller förlust enligt den fastställda balansräkningen, och ansvarsfrihet åt styrelseledamöter och verkställande direktören.

Resolution on

adopting the profit and loss statement and the balance sheet and consolidated profit and loss statement and balance sheet, allocation of the Company's profit or loss according to the adopted balance sheet, and discharge from liability for the directors of the board and the managing director.

Beslut om antalet styrelseledamöter och styrelsesuppleanter samt revisorer och revisorssuppleanter

Resolution on the number of directors, alternate directors, auditors and alternate auditors.

Fastställande av arvoden åt styrelsen och revisor

Resolution to establish the remuneration for the board of directors and auditor

Val av styrelse, styrelseordförande och revisor

Election of the board of directors, chairman of the board of directors and auditor

Beslut om valberedningsinstruktion

Resolution on rules of the nomination committee

Beslut om bemyndigande för styrelsen att emittera aktier, konvertibler och teckningsoptioner

Resolution on authorisation for the board of directors to issue shares, convertibles and warrants

Beslut om ändring av bolagsordningen

Resolution on amendment to the articles of association

Stämmans avslutande

Closing of the meeting

Vissa förslag som ska lämnas av valberedningen

Certain proposals which should be made by the nomination committee

Vissa förslag på årsstämman ska lämnas av valberedningen i Bolaget. Enligt god marknadspraxis, då ingen valberedning har utsetts, har förslag istället lämnats av Marlo Finance B.V. så som en av de största aktieägarna i Bolaget.

Certain proposals at the annual general meeting shall be made by the nomination committee of the Company. In accordance with good market practice, since no nomination committee has been appointed, the proposals have instead been made by Marlo Finance B.V. as one of the largest shareholders in the Company.

Val av ordförande vid stämman (punkt 1)

Election of chairman of the meeting (item 1)

Marlo Finance B.V. föreslår att Advokat Henrik Fritz utses till ordförande för stämman. Richard Katzman utses till sekreterare.

Marlo Finance B.V. proposes Henrik Fritz, Attorney, as the chairman of the general meeting. Richard Katzman was appointed secretary.

Det föreslogs att ordförande skulle föra protokollet.

It was proposed that the chairman would keep the minutes.

Val av en eller två justeringsmän (punkt 4)

Election of one or two persons to attest the minutes (item 4)

Det föreslogs att en representant från Marlo Finance B.V. utses att, jämte ordförande, justera protokollet.

It was proposed that a representative from Marlo Finance B.V. be appointed to, alongside the chairman, attest the minutes.

Disposition av Bolagets resultat (punkt 7b)

Allocation of the Company's result (item 7b)

Styrelsen föreslår att bolagsstämman beslutar att årets resultat balanseras i ny räkning och att ingen utdelning lämnas.

The board of directors proposes that the general meeting resolves that the year's result shall be carried forward and that no dividend shall be paid.

Beslut om antalet styrelseledamöter och styrelsesuppleanter samt revisorer och revisorssuppleanter (punkt 8)

Resolution on the number of directors, deputy directors, auditors and deputy auditors (item 8)

Marlo Finance B.V. föreslår att styrelsen ska bestå av sex (6) ledamöter utan suppleanter och att bolaget skall ha en (1) revisor utan revisorssuppleanter.

Marlo Finance B.V. proposes that the board of directors shall consist of six (6) directors without deputy directors and that the Company shall have one (1) auditor, without deputy auditors.

Fastställande av arvoden åt styrelsen och revisor (punkt 9)

Resolution to establish the remuneration for the board of directors and auditor (item 9)

Marlo Finance B.V. föreslår att styrelsearvode om 350 000 SEK ska utgå till styrelsens ordförande och 300 000 SEK till var och en av styrelsens övriga ledamöter.

Marlo Finance B.V. proposes that a board fee of SEK 350,000 shall be paid to the chairman of the board of directors and SEK 300,000 to each of the other directors.

Marlo Finance B.V. föreslår att arvode till revisorerna utgår enligt godkänd räkning.

Marlo Finance B.V. proposes that remuneration to the auditors is paid according to current approved account.

Val av styrelse, styrelseordförande och revisor (punkt 10)

Appointment of the board of directors (item 10)

Marlo Finance B.V. föreslår, för tiden intill nästa årsstämma har avhållits, omval av ledamöterna Daryn Stilwell, Antoine Karam, Thomas Bennett, Corné Melissen, Frank Kamsteeg och Robert Blase.

Marlo Finance B.V. proposes, for the period until the next annual general meeting has been held, re-election of Daryn Stilwell, Antoine Karam, Thomas Bennett, Corné Melissen, Frank Kamsteeg and Robert Blase as directors of the board.

Marlo Finance B.V. föreslår val av Antoine Karam som styrelsens ordförande.

Marlo Finance B.V. proposes election of Antoine Karam as chairman of the board of directors.

Mer information om de föreslagna ledamöterna finns tillgängligt på Bolagets webbplats www.cyber1.com.

More information about the proposed directors of the board is available on the Company's website, www.cyber1.com.

Marlo Finance B.V. föreslår att till revisor omväljs RSM Stockholm AB, som informerat att om stämman beslutar i enlighet med förslaget kommer Malin Lanneborn att utses att fortsatt vara huvudansvarig revisor.

Marlo Finance B.V. proposes re-election of RSM Stockholm AB as auditor, who has informed that if the general meeting resolves in accordance with the proposal, Malin Lanneborn will be appointed to continue as auditor in charge.

Beslut om valberedningsinstruktion (punkt 11)

Resolution on rules of the nomination committee (item 11)

Marlo Finance B.V. föreslår att bolagsstämman beslutar om att valberedningen ska utses enligt följande principer.

Marlo Finance B.V. proposes that the general meeting resolves that the nomination committee shall be appointed in accordance with the following principles.

Styrelsens ordförande ska, baserat på ägandet enligt Euroclear Sweden AB per den sista bankdagen i september, kontakta de tre största ägarna, vilka sedan äger utse varsin ledamot till valberedningen. Om någon av de tre största ägarna avstår sin rätt att utse ledamot av valberedningen ska nästa ägare i storlek beredas tillfälle att utse ledamot av valberedningen. Därutöver kan valberedningen besluta att styrelsens ordförande ska vara ledamot av valberedningen. Verkställande direktören eller annan person från bolagsledningen ska inte vara ledamot av valberedningen. Styrelsens ordförande sammankallar valberedningens första sammanträde. Till ordförande i valberedningen ska utses en ägarrepresentant. Styrelsens ordförande eller annan styrelseledamot ska inte vara valberedningens ordförande. Valberedningens mandatperiod sträcker sig fram till dess ny valberedning utsetts.

The chairman of the board of directors shall, based on the shareholding according to Euroclear Sweden AB as of the last banking day in September, contact the three largest shareholders, who shall be entitled to appoint one member each of the nomination committee. If any of the three largest shareholders declines to appoint a member of the nomination committee, the next largest shareholder shall be offered the opportunity to appoint a member of the nomination committee. The nomination committee may also decide that the chairman of the board of directors shall be a member of the nomination committee. The managing director or another member of the Company's executive management shall not be a member of the nomination committee. The chairman of the board of directors shall convene the nomination committee to its first meeting. A representative of a shareholder shall be appointed as the chairman of the nomination committee. Neither the chairman of the board of directors nor another director of the board shall serve as chairman of the nomination committee. The term of the nomination committee expires when a new nomination committee has been appointed.

Om aktieägare, som är representerad i valberedningen, under valberedningens mandatperiod inte längre tillhör de tre största aktieägarna ska representant utsedd av sådan aktieägare ställa sin plats till förfogande, och aktieägare som tillkommit bland de tre största aktieägarna ska erbjudas att utse ledamot i Bolagets valberedning. Marginella förändringar behöver dock ej beaktas. Aktieägare som utser representant i valberedningen har rätt att entlediga sådan ledamot och utse ny representant. Förändringar i valberedningen ska offentliggöras på Bolagets webbplats så snart sådan har skett.

If a shareholder, who is represented in the nomination committee, during the term of the nomination committee ceases to be one of the three largest shareholders, a representative appointed by that shareholder shall offer to vacate his or her office and the shareholder who has become one of the three largest shareholders shall be offered the opportunity to appoint a member of the nomination committee. Minor changes do not have to be considered. A shareholder who has appointed a representative in the nomination committee is entitled to remove such representative and appoint another representative. Changes in the nomination committee's composition shall be published on the Company's website as soon as the composition has changed.

Valberedningen föreslås ha till uppgift att bereda och arbeta fram förslag avseende val av ordförande vid årsstämma, styrelseordförande och övriga ledamöter i styrelsen, arvode till ordförande och övriga ledamöter, val av revisor, ersättning till revisorerna samt till principer för utseende av valberedning. Arvode till valberedningen ska ej utgå.

It is proposed that the nomination committee's tasks shall be to prepare and draw up proposals regarding appointment of chairman of the annual general meeting, chairman of the board of directors and other directors of the board, remuneration to the chairman of the board of directors and the other directors of the board, appointment of auditor, remuneration to the auditors and principles for the appointment of nomination committee. No remuneration shall be paid to the nomination committee.

Valberedningens sammansättning ska offentliggöras senast sex månader före årsstämma. Härvid ska också informeras om hur aktieägare kan lämna förslag till valberedningen.

The composition of the nomination committee shall be announced no later than six months before the annual general meeting. In connection therewith, information shall also be provided on how shareholders can submit proposals to the nomination committee.

Beslut om bemyndigande för styrelsen att emittera aktier, konvertibler och teckningsoptioner (punkt 12)

Resolution to authorise the board of directors to issue shares, convertible instruments and warrants (item 12)

Styrelsen föreslår att bolagsstämman beslutar om bemyndigande för styrelsen att intill nästa årsstämma, med eller utan avvikelse från aktieägarnas företrädesrätt och med rätt att betala även genom kvittning och/eller apport eller eljest med villkor, vid ett eller flera tillfällen besluta om emission av aktier, teckningsoptioner och konvertibler. Bemyndigandet ska vara begränsat till 150 000 000 aktier, alternativt teckningsoptioner och konvertibler som ger rätt till teckning av eller konvertering till motsvarande antal aktier, dock högst det antal aktier som är tillåtet enligt Bolagets vid var tid gällande bolagsordning.

The board of directors proposes that the general meeting resolves to authorise the board of directors, until the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and with the right to pay also in kind, by way of set-off, or with other conditions, on one or several occasion, to issue shares, warrants and convertibles. The authorisation shall be limited to 150,000,000 shares, or warrants or convertibles that entitle to subscribe for or convert into a corresponding number of shares, however limited by the amount of shares allowed to be issued according to the Company's articles of association.

För giltigt beslut av bolagsstämman fordras att beslutet biträds av aktieägare med minst två tredjedelar av såväl de avgivna rösterna som de vid stämman företrädda aktierna.

A valid resolution by the general meeting requires that shareholders holding not less than two-thirds of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the general meeting vote in favour of the proposal.

Beslut om ändring av bolagsordningen (punkt 13)

Resolution to amend the articles of association (item 13)

Styelsen föreslår att bolagsstämman beslutar om ändring av bolagsordningen i enlighet med följande:

The board of directors proposes that the general meeting resolves to amend the articles of association in accordance with the following:

Lydelse före föreslagen ändring

Wording prior to proposed change Lydelse efter föreslagen ändring

Wording after the proposed change § 1. Firma / Company name

Bolagets firma är Cyber Security 1 AB (publ).

The company's name is Cyber Security 1 AB (publ). § 1. Företagsnamn / Company name

Bolagets namn är Cyber Security 1 AB (publ).

The company's name is Cyber Security 1 AB (publ).



§ 4. Aktiekapital / Share Capital

Aktiekapitalet ska vara lägst 500 000 kronor och högst 2 000 000 kronor.

The share capital shall not be less than SEK 500,000 and not more than SEK 2,000,000.



§ 4. Aktiekapital / Share Capital

Aktiekapitalet ska vara lägst 80 000 euro och högst 320 000 euro.

The share capital shall not be less than EUR 80,000 and not more than EUR 320,000.



§ 7. Aktieslag och röstvärde / Classes of shares and voting righs

Aktier av ett slag kan utges med vardera en röst.

Only one class of shares may be issued and each share issued carries one vote.



Raderad.

Deleted. § 9. Revisor / Auditor

Bolaget skall ha en eller två revisorer med lika antal revisorssuppleanter.

The company shall have one (1) or two (2) auditors with an equal number of deputy auditors. § 8. Revisor / Auditor

Bolaget skall ha en eller två revisorer. Bolaget kan välja att utse lika antal revisorssuppleanter.

The company shall have one (1) or two (2) auditors. The company may choose to appoint an equal number of deputy auditors. § 11. Kallelse till bolagsstämma / Notice of General Meeting

Kallelse till bolagsstämma skall ske genom kungörelse i Post- och Inrikes Tidningar samt genom publicering på Bolagets hemsida www.cognosec.se (http://www.cognosec.se/). Bolaget publicerar en notis om att kallelse till bolagsstämma ägt rum i Dagens Industri .

Meeting Notice of a General Meeting shall be issued through an announcement in the Swedish Official Gazette (Post- och Inrikes Tidningar, PoIT) as well as on the company's website www.cognosec.se (http://www.cognosec.se/). The company shall publish a notice that the notice to the general meeting has been announced in Dagens Industri.







Kallelse till ordinarie bolagsstämma samt kallelse till extra bolagsstämma där fråga om ändring av bolagsordningen kommer att behandlas skall utfärdas tidigast sex och senast fyra veckor före stämman. Kallelse till annan extra bolagsstämma skall utfärdas tidigast sex och senast två veckor före stämman.

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting where amendments to the Articles of Association will be considered shall be issued not earlier than six and not later than four weeks before the day of the meeting. Notice of other Extraordinary General Meetings shall be issued no earlier than six and no later than two weeks before the meeting. § 10. Kallelse till bolagsstämma / Notice of General Meeting

Kallelse till bolagsstämma skall ske genom kungörelse i Post- och Inrikes tidningar samt genom publicering på bolagets hemsida. Att kallelse till bolagsstämma har ägt rum ska annonseras i Dagens Industri.

Meeting notice of a general meeting shall be issued through an announcement in the Swedish Official Gazette and on the company's website. That notice of a general meeting has been published shall be announced in Dagens Industri.







Kallelse till ordinarie bolagsstämma samt kallelse till extra bolagsstämma där fråga om ändring av bolagsordningen kommer att behandlas ska utfärdas tidigast sex veckor och senast fyra veckor före stämman. Kallelse till annan extra bolagsstämma skall utfärdas tidigast sex veckor och senast två veckor före stämman.

Notice of annual general meeting and extraordinary general meeting where amendments to the articles of association will be considered shall be issued not earlier than six and not later than four weeks before the day of the meeting. Notice of other extraordinary general meetings shall be issued no earlier than six and no later than two weeks before the meeting.



§ 13. Aktieägares rätt att delta i bolagsstämma / Shareholders entitled to attend the General Meeting

Aktieägare som vill delta i förhandlingarna vid bolagsstämma, skall dels vara upptagen i utskrift eller annan framställning av hela aktieboken avseende förhållandena fem vardagar före stämman, dels göra anmälan till bolaget senast kl. 16:00 den dag som anges i kallelsen till stämman. Sistnämnda dag får inte vara söndag, annan allmän helgdag, lördag, midsommarafton, julafton eller nyårsafton och inte infalla tidigare än femte vardagen före stämman.

Shareholders who wish to participate in the General Meeting must be recorded in the transcript of the share register five days before the meeting, and notify the company not later than 16:00 on the day specified in the notice. That day may not be a Sunday, other public holiday, Saturday, Midsummer Eve, Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve and fall earlier than the fifth weekday prior to the meeting. § 12. Aktieägares rätt att delta i bolagsstämma / Shareholders entitled to attend the General Meeting

Aktieägare som vill delta i förhandlingarna vid bolagsstämma ska anmäla sig till bolaget senast den dag som anges i kallelsen till stämman. Sistnämnda dag får inte vara söndag, annan allmän helgdag, lördag, midsommarafton, julafton eller nyårsafton och inte infalla tidigare än femte vardagen före stämman.

Shareholders who wish to participate in the general meeting must notify the company not later than the day specified in the notice. That day may not be a Sunday, other public holiday, Saturday, Midsummers Eve, Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve and not fall earlier than the fifth weekday before the meeting.



§ 14. Avstämningsförbehåll / Record Day

Bolagets aktier skall vara registrerade i ett avstämningsregister enligt lagen (1998:1479) om kontoföring av finansiella instrument.

The company's shares shall be registered in a record day register of reconciliation pursuant to according to the Financial Instruments Account Act (1998:1479). § 13. Avstämningsförbehåll / Record Day provisions

Bolagets aktier skall vara registrerade i ett avstämningsregister enligt lag (1998:1479) om värdepapperscentraler och kontoföring av finansiella instrument.

The company's shares shall be registered in a record day register of reconciliation pursuant to the Swedish Central Securities Depositories and Financial Instruments Account Act (1998:1479).





Förslaget enligt ovan lämnas för att tillse att bolagsordningen följer de regler som följer av aktiebolagslagen (2005:551).

The proposal in accordance with the above is submitted to ensure that the articles of association are in compliance with the rules set out in the Swedish Companies Act (Sw. aktiebolagslagen (2005:551)).

För giltigt beslut av bolagsstämman fordras att beslutet biträds av aktieägare med minst två tredjedelar av såväl de avgivna rösterna som de vid stämman företrädda aktierna.

A valid resolution by the general meeting requires that shareholders holding not less than two-thirds of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the general meeting vote in favour of the proposal.

Antalet aktier och röster

Number of shares and votes

I Bolaget finns totalt 348 890 226 aktier, motsvarande 348 890 226 röster.

There are in total 348,890,226 shares in the Company, representing 348,890,226 votes.

Handlingar

Documents

Årsredovisningen och revisionsberättelsen hålls tillgängliga hos Bolaget, minst tre veckor före bolagsstämman. Slutliga förslag till beslut hålls på samma sätt tillgängliga två veckor före stämman. Nämnda handlingar skickas till de aktieägare som begär det och uppger sin postadress eller e-postadress.

The annual report and the auditor's report will be available with the Company, not less than three weeks before the general meeting. Complete proposals will in the same manner be held available two weeks before the general meeting. The aforementioned documents will be sent to those shareholders who so request and submit their postal address or e-mail address.

Aktieägares rätt att begära upplysningar

Shareholders' right to request information

Styrelsen och verkställande direktören ska, om någon aktieägare begär det och styrelsen anser att det kan ske utan väsentlig skada för bolaget, lämna upplysningar om förhållanden som kan inverka på bedömningen av ett ärende på dagordningen. Begäran om sådana upplysningar ska lämnas skriftligen till Roschier Advokatbyrå, Attention: Henrik Fritz, Box 7358, 103 90 Stockholm, Sverige eller via e-post till cyber1AGM2020@roschier.com senast måndagen den 22 juni 2020. Upplysningarna lämnas genom att de hålls tillgängliga hos Bolaget, senast torsdagen den 25 juni 2020. Upplysningarna skickas också inom samma tid till den aktieägare som har begärt dem och uppgett sin adress, samt kommer hållas tillgängliga för aktieägarna på Bolagets webbplats www.cyber1.com .

Upon request by any shareholder and where the board believes that such may take place without significant harm to the company, the board shall provide information at the annual general meeting in respect of any circumstances which may affect the assessment of a matter on the agenda. A request for such information shall be made in writing to Roschier Advokatbyrå, Attention: Henrik Fritz, P.O. Box 7358, SE-103 90 Stockholm, Sweden or, via e-mail to cyber1AGM2020@roschier.com, no later than on Monday, 22 June 2020. The information will be made available at the Company's premises, on Thursday, 25 June 2020 at the latest. The information will also be sent, within the same period of time, to the shareholder who has requested it and stated its address, as well as will be available to the shareholders at the Company's website www.cyber1.com .

* * * * * *

Stockholm i juni 2020

Cyber Security 1 AB (publ)

Styrelsen

Stockholm in June 2020

Cyber Security 1 AB (publ)

The board of directors