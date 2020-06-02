Bootcamp Without the Boots: Pitman Training Launches Coding Bootcamps

In 1837, Pitman invented shorthand. Then they pioneered distance education. Now Pitman Training brings coding bootcamps to homes across the UK and Ireland

WETHERBY, England, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When Sir Isaac Pitman invented shorthand in 1837, the professional workplace was forever changed. Shorthand skills revolutionised business communications by increasing productivity and efficiency for millions of people. As the workplace continues to become more technology-driven, have coding skills become the new shorthand? Pitman Training thinks so, strongly believing that coding skills will become a game changer for those seeking new careers. According to SlashData , the global population of professional Software Developers is projected to more than double in the next decade, growing from 18.9 million in 2019 to 45 million in 2030.

To meet the rising demand for Software and Web Developer talent, Pitman Training has launched two new coding programmes. Developed in partnership with an award-winning, US-based coding bootcamp, the programmes provide practical, hands-on training to help anyone seeking a career in web development get job-ready fast.

"We are excited to make coding training more accessible to the UK and Ireland with the launch of these new programmes. Students can start from home and do not need a technical background or other qualifications before beginning their training," said Darryl Simsovic, CEO of LaunchLife, the EdTech company that operates Pitman Training.

Pitman Training helps make students job-ready in such a short period of time by providing hands-on and project-based training and by focusing on the knowledge and skills that are in demand by employers right now. In the Web Developer Diploma, students learn the coding languages required to be a front-end web developer and create dynamic, responsive websites. In the Advanced Software and Web Developer Diploma, students broaden their skill set further and learn to create robust web applications.

No specific experience or qualifications are necessary before beginning the training, and those who complete the programme successfully will be qualified to pursue a variety of positions in software and web development. "These programmes have been very successful in North America, and we've seen hundreds of success stories as a result of the dynamic, supportive and inclusive approach to coding training," said Robert Kingsbury, VP of Program Development for LaunchLife.

Enrollment for the Web Developer Diploma and the Advanced Software & Web Developer Diploma is now open. Interested students can find more information at www.pitman-training.com.

About LaunchLife:

LaunchLife is an EdTech company specializing in franchising education platforms. LaunchLife's flexible, supportive environment empowers dedicated learners to achieve their learning goals. With more than 50 Academy of Learning Career College locations, 87 Pitman Training Group locations and more than 14 School Is Easy locations, LaunchLife has 150+ locations in 14 countries.

About Pitman Training

With over 250+ training courses, Pitman Training has been leading the way for growth in professional and workplace development since 1837, and the company now helps thousands of students advance their careers each year. Flexible training options allow students to study from home, while still enjoying the full support of in-centre teams. Whether studying full-time or part-time, Pitman Training's national network of Course Advisors and Learning Coaches are available for support every step of the way.