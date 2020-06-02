Telecoming Comes to Egypt to Promote Digital Entertainment

- The digital market in Egypt means more than 100M people and a mobile penetration of 94%

- Africa plays a relevant role in Telecoming's international expansion

LONDON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecoming, the leading company in the development of digital services monetization technologies, lands in Egypt to promote digital entertainment. In a first stage, Telecoming will distribute Real Madrid official contents through local mobile operators who rely on Telecoming to increase their user engagement.

The arrival into the Egyptian market means a further step in Telecoming's strategy to enhance its presence in Africa. With a penetration rate of mobile devices around 94% and more than 100M users, Egypt is one of the most attractive markets for digital services development. In the coming months, Telecoming will invest 1M€ in the region.

According to Ali Karaosman, Telecoming's Operations Director - Africa, "the combination of quality content and technology is key to offer services with a differential user experience based on high engagement rates. Through previous projects, we have checked the extraordinary dynamism of the African digital market, where users demand innovative services and a differential user experience. And there, Egypt shows a huge potential for the mobile business."

Telecoming monetizes digital content in the region since 2015 in partnership with the leading mobile operators and the best local content producers and distributors. Specialized in mobile payments since 2008, Telecoming provides state of the art technology to monetize digital services through Direct Carrier Billing. The company works with leading mobile operators to offer amazing entertainment services to boost their user's engagement.

About Telecoming