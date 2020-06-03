Hoylu AB: HOYLU AB: HOYLU RECEIVES NEW ORDER FROM PHARMA COMPANY

Stockholm, Sweden, June 3, 2020 - Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announced today that it has received a new order from Foundation Medicine, an existing customer of Hoylu in the pharma sector. The deal value is SEK 380,000 in software revenue.

Hoylu's software and solutions offer new and exciting ways to communicate and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Hoylu's Connected Workspaces help enterprise clients manage activities, visualize work and motivate people to perform their best by avoiding miscommunication and secure success.

