Jolly began the interview by asking about the finalization of the Company's lease agreement with Pardine Mill LLC located in Radersburg, Montana. "I think that is a key milestone for the company," said Nye. "The other big capital intensive part of mining is actually processing the ore and in order to do that of course you need a mill," explained Nye, adding that the decision to lease Pardine Mill will save the Company both time and capital. "We leased it for three years with an option to purchase it," he added. "We're thrilled with that development. The savings that we generate are tremendous and it all goes to the bottom line."

Jolly then asked about the Company's progress with their Carrabba Tunnel project. "The Carrabba Tunnel was designed to go between two veins we had identified through drilling," said Nye, adding that these veins include the Parallel and Block 93 veins. "Both of these veins were extremely high-grade," he added before elaborating on the Company's decision to construct the Carrabba Tunnel. "The mining engineer, geologist, and miners did a tremendous job in completing that tunnel," shared Nye.

The conversation then turned to the Company's development and timeline for their current mining project. "What we plan to do now is drift roughly two-hundred feet parallel to the Block 93 workings," explained Nye. "That should be completed probably by the end of the month, and that would put us in a position where we could actually see what those veins look like and start a test mining program on those veins."

Nye then updated listeners on the Company's recent private placement which closed in late April for $1.6 million. "The Chairman, Joe Carrabba, actually participated quite strongly in that - he provided about $700,000," shared Nye. "We also had some very loyal shareholders that wanted to participate again because they liked the direction the company was going," he added.

To close the interview, Nye shared that the Company has been successful in completing its goals at the Winston Gold project and is now well on their way to enter a test mining program. Nye also noted the value of the Company's lease agreement with Pardine Mill LLC, which will allow them to become a fully integrated gold mining company.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under explored and underdeveloped Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

