Atari(R) Teams Up with Native Gaming and Black Dog Venture Partners to Integrate Upcoming Atari Token in Native's New MMORPG

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Atari® (OTC PINK:PONGF) - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and entertainment producers - today announced a partnership with Native Gaming and Black Dog Venture Partners to integrate the upcoming Atari Token in Native Gaming's soon-to-launch Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPG) and library of popular casino slot games.

Native Gaming (NativeGaming.io) is an ambitious new online casino that allows players to "Be the House" by directly taking a stake in the bankroll. Stakeholders receive Gross Gaming Revenue generated by 5,000+ Casino Games from over 70 game providers, including Evolution Gaming, Netent, Play'n GO, and Microgaming.

Native Gaming has recently announced its proprietary Social MMO Sweepstakes Casino featuring the first of its kind, patent-pending, Native MMO Slot Game. Unlike traditional "spin for and a chance to win"-style online slots games, the Native MMO Slot Game is a full video game that replaces the traditional, casino-style slot mechanic with a monster-catching system similar to the popular Pokemon games. Monsters can then be used to battle and earn money or cashed in directly to the casino. Native Gaming has not announced a release date for the Native MMO Slot Game yet, but they are running a great No Deposit Free Spin Bonus to tide players over in the meantime.

Justin McCool, Native Gaming CEO commented, "We are excited to be a part of what Atari is doing in both the casino and blockchain space. It's hard to imagine a more appropriate partner to help us take our new Native MMORPG Casino Slot Game to market and bridge the gap between gamers, gamblers, and the cryptocurrency community."

"Native is building a whole new genre in online gambling and we are thrilled to partner with them on this new casino experience," added Fred Chesnais, Atari CEO. "Integrating the Atari Token in Native's ecosystem will give gamers and gamblers the opportunity to use the Atari Token as a payment method in Native's casino slot games, meaning more financial options and flexibility for consumers."

Atari Chain Ltd. is a subsidiary of Atari SA, created to lead the development of ongoing projects in the field of cryptocurrencies in entertainment-based industries. The Atari Token, currently slated to launch by September of 2020, is issued by Atari Chain, Ltd (Gibraltar), a company equally owned by Atari and the ICICB Group.

About Atari

Atari® is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.atari.com.

About Black Dog Gaming/Black Dog Venture Partners

Black Dog Gaming is the esports and gaming division of Black Dog Venture Partners. Black Dog Venture Partners is a business accelerator that provides access to funding through our network of 13,000 investors, business development through our network of 40,000 business partners, sales/marketing and executive coaching services for disruptive companies. Learn more at BlackDogGaming.com/BlackDogVenturePartners.com

