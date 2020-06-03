Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Føroya Landsstýri - The Government of the Faroe Islands 2 Org. no: N/A 3 LEI 213800P8SSDDDNIK9Z83 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) FO-LB 250602 5 ISIN code DK0030467022 6 CFI code DBFUFB 7 FISN númer Foeroya/0.13/ JUN 2025 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount DKK 1,645,000,000 10 Amount issued at this time DKK 1,645,000,000 11 Denomination in CSD DKK 1,000 Amortization - Cash Flow 12 Amortization type Bullet Bond 13 Amortization type, if other 14 Currency DKK 15 Currency, if other 16 Issue date June 2, 2020 17 First ordinary installment date June 2, 2025 18 Total number of installments 1 19 Installment frequency 1 20 Maturity date June 2, 2025 21 Interest rate 0,125% 22 Floating interest rate, if applicable 23 Floating interest rate, if other 24 Premium N/A 25 Simple/compound interest Compound Interest 26 Simple/compound, if other 27 Day count convention ACT/ACT 28 Day count convention, if other 29 Interest from date June 2, 2020 30 First ordinary coupon date June 2, 2021 31 Coupon frequency 1 32 Total number of coupon payments 5 33 If irregular cash flow, then how 34 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 35 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 36 Indexed No 37 Name of index N/A 38 Daily index or monthly index N/A 39 Daily index or monthly index, if other 40 Base index value N/A 41 Index base date N/A Other Information 42 Call option No 43 Put option No 44 Convertible No 45 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 46 Additional information Admission to Trading 47 Registered at CSD Yes 48 Securities depository VP Securities A/S, Denmark 49 Date of Application for Admission to Trading June 4, 2020 50 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to June 3, 2020 Trading 51 Date of admission to trading June 2, 2020 52 Order book ID FO-LB_250602 53 Instrument subtype Foreign Bonds 54 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 55 List population name ICE_FOREIGN_BONDS 56 Static volatility guards Nei 57 Dynamic volatility guards Nei 58 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 59 Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond