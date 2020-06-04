BERLIN, June 3 (WNM/Ulrich von Lampe/MCC) - The steady increase in road traffic is not only harmful to the global climate but also to communities locally, with adverse effects such as congestion and air pollution. Since metropolitan areas are particularly affected by these adverse consequences, with electric cars still generating four-fifths of the overall damages resulting from combustion engine vehicles, policymakers should geographically differentiate when pricing road traffic. This is the recommendation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...