KIEL, GERMANY, June 5 (WNM/ GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel/Andreas Villwock) - The discussion about limiting global warming to 1.5-2 degrees focuses strongly on the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide. However, the relevance of other greenhouse gases from non-fossil sources will increase in the future, as shown in a study led by a researcher from the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel, which was recently published in the international journal Climate and Atmospheric Science. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...