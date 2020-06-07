Wienerberger: Wienerberger AG, world's largest producer of bricks, successfully placed a new bond with institutional investors. The bond, with a volume of € 400 million and a denomination of Euro 100,000, has a maturity of 5 years and an annual fixed coupon of 2.750% of the nominal amount. The proceeds from the bond issue are to be used for general corporate purposes. Due to the high interest from Austrian and international institutional investors, the bond was approximately two and a half times oversubscribed for a total issue volume of Euro 400 mn. Approximately 90% of the bond was placed with international institutional investors, with the remaining 10% placed with institutional investors in the domestic Austrian market. The issue price amounted to 99.425% of the nominal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...