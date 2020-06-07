Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order to supply a complete PrimeLineCOMPACT S 1300 tissue machine with stock preparation system to Xuong Giang Paper Mill, Vietnam, a subsidiary company of Bac Giang Import Export JSC. The new line has a design capacity of 54 tons/d, a design speed of 1,300 m/min and a paper width of 2.85 meters. It will process virgin pulp as raw material to produce high-quality facial and toilet tissue as well as napkins. Start-up is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020.Andritz: weekly performance: 3.20% Wolford: The buyer of the company property in Bregenz, the neighboring Blum Group, transferred the agreed purchase price of approximately 72 mn to skinwear producer Wolford AG. At the same time Wolford repaid all credit lines to its ...

