BWA Group PLC - Appointment of Director

Prior to publication, the information contained within this announcement was deemed by the Company to constitute inside information for the purposes of Article 7 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

8 June 2020

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Appointment of Director

Globally experienced geologist James Hogg MSc. BSc. MAIG appointed as non-Executive Director

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has seven mineral exploration licences split between Canada and Cameroon at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), has appointed James Hogg MSc. BSc. MAIG as a non-Executive Director of the Company.

James is Principal Geologist and Managing Director of Addison Mining Services ("Addison") and has over 20 years of experience across several geographies and mineral types. Having spent the early part of his career with major mining houses Delta Gold, Sons of Gwalia and Newmont Mining in Australia, he moved into a consulting geologist role with ACA Howe in 2005, before moving to Micromine, a leading mining technology business. Addison, an independent mining consulting and technical advisory business, was founded by James in 2014 and it has been advising BWA on its Cameroon rutile sands project for the past year, and, more recently, also its Canadian assets. Addison will continue to provide technical consulting services to the Company.

Richard Battersby, Non-Executive Chairman, said:"James's extensive mineral expertise and experience from across the global mining industry covers gold, base metals, palladium and also the other minerals found in BWA's rutile sands investment in Cameroon including kyanite and ilmenite.

We have got to know him well during the last year in relation to our Cameroon assets and look forward to him bringing his expertise to our gold, nickel and palladium projects in Canada too. Given his extensive qualifications and significant experience, his ability to supervise and prepare CPR, JORC 2012, and NI 43-101 reports and mineral resource estimates will be invaluable to BWA's investment in mineral licences, project development, and future opportunities."

For further information, contact:

BWA Group PLC 07836 2381721

Richard Battersby (Non-Executive Chairman)

Business Email: enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Nick Harriss/James Hornigold 020 3328 5656

Additional Information regarding Mr Hogg

James Nicholas Hogg

Age 49

Current Directorships: Addison Mining Services Ltd

Past Directorships (last 5 years): Addison Asset Management Ltd

Addison Resources Ltd

Giraffe Mining Ltd