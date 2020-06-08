OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) Publication of 2011 Prospectus and Charter 08-Jun-2020 / 18:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 8 June 2020 Publication of 2011 Prospectus and Charter In compliance with Listing Rules 18.4.3R and 14.3.11R(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its prospectus dated 13 July 2011 and its charter (in English), which are the documents that set out the terms and conditions on which its ordinary shares and the global depositary receipts representing it ordinary shares were issued. Copies of the prospectus and the charter have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/nation al-storage-mechanism [1]. About PhosAgro PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru [2]) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru [2]. ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 68509 EQS News ID: 1065441 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2504ad1d8b05d3208c4198d8f6d69e2f&application_id=1065441&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=443ca16678306c21ad7d78a6b83a5230&application_id=1065441&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

