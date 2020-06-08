Showroomprive.com Showroomprive.com: Adoption of resolutions allowing the implementation of the EUR 8-10m capital increase project with maintaining the preferential subscription right underwritten by founding directors 08-Jun-2020 / 17:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ADOPTION OF RESOLUTIONS ALLOWING THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE EUR 8-10m CAPITAL INCREASE PROJECT WITH MAINTAINING THE PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT UNDERWRITTEN BY FOUNDING DIRECTORS La Plaine Saint Denis, 8 June 2020 -. Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, held its Combined General Meeting on 8 June at 10.00 am in camera, in accordance with the decision taken by the Board of Directors on 29 April 2020 in the current context related to the Coronavirus (Covid-19). All resolutions presented and submitted by the Board were adopted, specifically those relating to the approval of the parent company and consolidated financial statements, the reappointment of directors, and the various authorisations granted to the Board to implement capital increases. The Board now has the requisite powers to go ahead with the plan to increase the share capital in cash amounting to around 8 to 10 million euros at a price of EUR 0.15 per share, with preferential subscriptions rights for all shareholders, as announced on 30 April this year as part of the refinancing agreement entered into with its banking partners. The agreement was formally approved on 28 May 2020. In accordance with the protocol, the capital increase is expected to be carried out by 30 November 2020, subject to obtaining an exemption from the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) from the mandatory tender offer requirement which could arise if the founding directors subscribe to the capital increase. This transaction will be subject to the approval of a prospectus by the AMF. As a reminder, the capital increase will be supported by the Company's founding directors, Thierry Petit and David Dayan. Currently holding 24.25% of the share capital, would also acquire the preferential subscription rights (PSR) of the other funders (who hold 8.68% of the capital of Showroomprivé) Carrefour (which currently holds 20.42% of the share capital) at a symbolic price of 1 euro to be paid for each block of PSR thus acquired by each of the assignees. In order to guarantee the completion of the capital increase, Thierry Petit and David Dayan, have agreed to underwrite 75% of the capital increase through the exercise of statutory subscription rights and an additional amount in oversubscription privileges, thereby ensuring its success. Showroomprivé will keep the market informed of the upcoming stages of the capital increase. Shareholders are encouraged to regularly check the dedicated investor page on the Company's website: www.showroomprivegroup.com (head to "Shareholders' area" under the "Investor Relations" section), which will be updated as required. ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 2,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth. Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume with all taxes included of more than 822 million euros in 2019, and net revenue of 616 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people. 