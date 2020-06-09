Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Designated Person Notification 09-Jun-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST Luxembourg, 9 June 2020 (18:00 CET) - With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces that a notification of a share transaction by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperam's web site www.aperam.com [1] under Investors > Corporate Governance > Share Transactions by Management: Link [2] About Aperam Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties. Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). In 2019, Aperam had sales of EUR 4,240 million and steel shipments of 1.79 million tonnes with an average carbon footprint of 0.48 tons of CO2e[1] per ton of slabs, making it the world's lowest CO2 footprint stainless steel producer. For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com Contact Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103 Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Reviewed by an external audit firm: Deloitte Audit s.à.r.l., (Scope 1+2) Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1065957 09-Jun-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1bef17cfdce443865842e74d363dc480&application_id=1065957&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=eea24eb98c0d7cf06d1a34cf0ce6223b&application_id=1065957&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

