CORRECTION - Real Time Engagement API Provider Agora Announces Filing for IPO under the ticker symbol "API"

SANTA CLARA, California, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This press release corrects a prior version issued under the same heading on June 5, 2020. Set forth below is the corrected release in its entirety.

Agora, Inc. today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A ordinary shares represented by American depositary shares.

Per the F-1 filing, Agora maintains dual headquarters in Shanghai, China and Santa Clara, California, as well as presence in other countries.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Agora has applied to list its American depositary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "API". Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities will act as the lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, via telephone: 1-917-606-8487, or via email: prospectus@morganstanley.com; or BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, via email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com .

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Other than correcting the name of the securities to be offered in the proposed initial public offering, providing the addresses of the lead bookrunning managers from which the preliminary prospectus can be obtained when available and removing the description about Agora, this corrected press release is substantially the same as the original release issued on June 5, 2020. This press release should replace the original release in its entirety. You should not rely on any information contained in the original release.

