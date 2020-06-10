UPPSALA, SWEDEN, June 9 (WNM/The Swedish Research Council/Linda Koffmar) - In previous research, it has been assumed that insects in temperate regions would cope well with or even benefit from a warmer climate. Not so, according to researchers from the Universities of Uppsala and Lund in Sweden and Oviedo, Spain, in a new study. The earlier models failed to take into account the fact that insects in temperate habitats are inactive for much of the year. The research group's study, published in the ...

