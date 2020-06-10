Tyto Care and SWICA Partner to Improve Telehealth Offering, Establishing Largest Deployment of TytoHome in Europe

Tyto Care's TytoHome to Provide Enhanced Remote Care Offering for SWICA Patients, Optimizing Care Provider Workflow and Minimizing Costs for Payers

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyto Care, creator of the global healthcare industry's first all-in-one modular device and telehealth platform for on-demand, remote medical exams, and SWICA, one of Switzerland's leading health insurance companies, announced today their partnership to integrate Tyto Care's TytoHome solution into the existing offering from SWICA's telemedicine company, santé24. A successful pilot with 200 SWICA employees in 2019 showed that the combined solution optimizes healthcare provider workflows and reduces costs. With over 2,000 devices deployed to patients in their homes and over 1,000 visits conducted so far, the partnership marks the widest-scale deployment of TytoHome in Europe to date.

TytoHome is supplementing santé24's phone-based telemedicine offering by enabling patients with a TytoHome device to perform guided, comprehensive self-examinations anytime, anywhere. The exam data is then securely provided to a clinician via the Tyto platform for review and treatment. If necessary, a doctor will also connect with the patient via phone or conduct a live video visit for further examination to provide diagnosis and treatment.

Maximizing Tyto Care's AI guidance technology, this workflow boosts doctors' productivity and increases convenience for patients by reducing in-person visits, allowing patients to receive high quality care from home. The integrated solution also allows clinicians to treat more patients and conditions remotely without increasing the time spent per patient, and significantly reduces costs for payers while maintaining the quality of care. To date, 88% of SWICA users have reported satisfaction or high satisfaction with the TytoHome telehealth solution.

"TytoHome is a unique innovation for our team of doctors," said Dr. Silke Schmitt Oggier, Medical Director of santé24. "The information the device collects enables doctors to safely check, treat, and diagnose more patients and conditions without the patient entering the clinic, allowing them to remain at home and avoid exposure to germs, which has proven especially important during the COVID-19 crisis. Particularly for families with children, TytoHome offers a convenient solution, giving parents the ability to carry out examinations in the familiar home environment. This saves parents and children the unnecessary stress of a doctor's visit, which also makes diagnosis easier."

The TytoHome handheld examination device enables comprehensive, clinic-quality exams of the lungs, skin, ears, and throat, and measures body temperature and heart rate. The solution allows users to connect with a provider for remote diagnosis of acute care situations 24 hours a day, seven days a week, no matter their location. Tyto Care has partnered with over 100 health organizations in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Israel to enhance primary and chronic care and to aid COVID-19 efforts worldwide.

"We are thrilled that SWICA is the first health insurer in Europe to take advantage of our full solution. SWICA shares our vision of offering accessible and quality remote care to families, the elderly, those with chronic illnesses, people who live in remote areas, and more, which is proving critical during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and co-founder of Tyto Care. "With TytoHome, the SWICA workflow fuels a productive healthcare ecosystem for patients, doctors and insurers, saving doctors' time and reducing costs per patient encounter. It's a vital time to be at the epicenter of telehealth, and we look forward to more partnerships in Europe and across the globe."

Tyto Care is transforming primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. The company seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions.

Tyto Care's solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients using the device at home. The platform also allows for simple integration with electronic health records systems, third party exam tools, and other telehealth platforms. To watch a demo video, click here.

