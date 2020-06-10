(AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
This replaces the announcement made at 04:59 pm CEST on 6/9/2020 due to the following corrections: the total number of voting right (excluding shares held by the Company) was amended due to a material error.
Arkema: Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of Voting Right
Total number of Voting Right
|
May 31, 2020
76 736 476
|
87,201,464
86,886,560**
** The total number of voting right (excluding shares held by the Company) was amended due to a material error
