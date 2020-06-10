(AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

This replaces the announcement made at 04:59 pm CEST on 6/9/2020 due to the following corrections: the total number of voting right (excluding shares held by the Company) was amended due to a material error.

Arkema: Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date Total number of shares Total number of Voting Right

(including shares held by the Company) Total number of Voting Right

(excluding shares held by the Company) May 31, 2020 76 736 476 87,201,464 86,886,560**

** The total number of voting right (excluding shares held by the Company) was amended due to a material error

